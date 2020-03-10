Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ennis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ENNIS, John A. "Jack" 80, of Tarpon Springs, FL, was surrounded by his loving family as he peacefully passed away on March 7, 2020. Native of Dublin, Ireland, former resident of Broad Channel, NY and Littleton, COk, he was the dedicated and loving husband of 55 years to Jeanne Collery Ennis; devoted father to son, Sean Ennis, daughter, Tara Kronenberger and husband, Joseph, and his son, Kevin Ennis and his fiancee, Jennifer;and proud grandfather (Poppy) of Kristopher and Sean Ennis, Lauren and Amanda Kronenberger, and Katelin Ennis. He also leaves behind his adoring sisters, Alice Foley and Peggy Ennis in England. He was predeceased by his sisters, Kathleen Manning and Mary Fleming of Dublin. He will be missed by his many nieces and nephews here and in Ireland and England, and by his loyal cat Colleen, who never left his side. Jack arrived in New York City via passenger ship in 1960. He was employed by Merrill Lynch for almost Fifty Years, working at One Liberty Plaza in New York City, and later in Lakewood, CO and New Port Richey, FL. After his retirement he continued as a consultant for Merrill Lynch in Clearwater and Jacksonville, FL. Jack loved his Job at "Mother Merrill". On his off time he loved a cold beer, watching sports, enjoying time with his family and friends, and he loved a good book. He always had a smile on his face and one to put on yours. He was loved by everyone who knew him and had many friends. He will be deeply missed.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2020

