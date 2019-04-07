HAHMANN, John Erwin Jr



passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, March 30, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Florida, at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kathy; sons, John III, David and Erik; daughter, Susan, and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John was a loving and proud husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to all. A Navy veteran which saw him travel all over the world in service to his country, John spent his later career working as an electrician. He served as the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union president for many years, and co-founded the retirees club, which afforded him the honor of looking after his professional community, many of whom became dear friends. In the 1980s, he was a passionate delegate for the national Democratic Party. An avid golfer who very proudly recorded a hole-in-one, his great love was bowling. This lifelong hobby saw him compete in leagues and travel to tournaments nationwide. In his bowling career, he bowled six perfect games, served as the Gulf Coast Association's president and was inducted into its Hall of Fame in 1999. John was both a Mason and a Shriner, which allowed him to channel his compassion and community spirit into many causes. In his twilight years, John took great joy in spending time with his family and friends whether breakfast outings, storytelling over dinner, or bowling in leagues, even at the age of 90. A friendly face, listening ear, and kind-hearted soul to all, he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. The gathering will be at Anderson McQueen 2201 Dr. MLK Street North St. Petersburg on Saturday, April 13 at 12:30 pm with the service taking place at 1 pm. The burial will take place at a later date. Visit the family's online personalized guestbook at:



www.andersonmcqueen.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary