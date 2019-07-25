WATSON, John Everett



"Jack" passed away in the night of July 19, 2019 at the age of 84. He was an avid sports fan, specifically a Gators fan, and enjoyed lunch bets with a close friend and fan of the Georgia Bulldogs. Throughout his family life, he lovingly tolerated four dogs at a time and loved his Great Danes, his Scotties, his Doberman, and his Dachshunds, the one surviving today named Tebow. He also patiently tolerated a carload of four kids on long road trips to Canada, New England, North Carolina, and out west. And this was all in the days before TVs in cars and cell phones to keep everyone occupied.



He is survived by his wife, Pat; his sisters, Pauline and Eleanor; his brothers, Bob and Herbert, and his sons, Kelly (Judy) of Birmingham, AL, (their children Lauren, Ryan, Brian, Caroline, and Alexandra); Kirby, (daughter Maren); Kevin (Yolanda) (their dog, Salma) and daughter, Kristin (Don) (their children, Blake, Jordan, Morgan, and Jack ) of Phoenixville, PA; and six great-grandchildren.



He was born in Lowell, MA and moved to St. Petersburg as a teen where he completed high school at St. Petersburg High and then joined the Navy during the Korean War and served on the S.S. Coral Sea. With the GI, Bill he graduated college as an accountant and later from Stetson Law School. He enjoyed teaching and was an instructor at Shorecrest Preparatory School and an adjunct at The University of South Florida.Jack's memorial service will be Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11 am at First Baptist Church of St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Suncoast Hospice.



He was a compassionate character who gave us all a feeling of confidence that we were lucky to be born into this family that had a sense of love and friendship.



Visit the online guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 25, 2019