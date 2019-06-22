YANNES, John F. "The Big Y"
of Weekie Wachee, FL, went to rest on June 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.Born in Freeland, PA, Aug. 31, 1927. He was a graduate of St. Lawrence University. He resided for many years in Albany, NY, and retired in 1992 joining the Glen Lakes community that same year. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Joan Yannes, and is survived by his children, Karl Yannes of Indianapolis, IN, James Yannes of Atlanta, GA, Jill Mencel of Easton, CT, John J. Yannes of Lake George, NY; his brother, James A. Yannes of Natick, MA, and Deb L. Fenner of Voorheesville, NY. John was a star "All American" running back and an Army veteran. He was a fantastic father, mentor, and the unofficial Mayor of the Glen Lakes golfing community. John was admired by all who knew him. He will be missed but will not soon be forgotten. To sign Guest Book Please Visit:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 22, 2019