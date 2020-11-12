1/1
John FEARS
FEARS, John William 84, passed away November 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Fears and Ruby Hayes; sisters, Christine Fears and Joette Register; son James Lee Fears (Vickie). John is survived by his beloved wife, Marian Winifred Fears of Durant, FL; brother, David Fears (Virginia) of Gainesville, GA; sister, Laura Wheeler of Malone, FL; children, Deborah Elizabeth Stephens (Phillip) of Lakeland, FL, Marvin William Fears (Holli) of Greer, SC. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; and 22 great- grandchildren. Funeral services are being held by Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon, FL on Friday November, 13th 2020 at 11 am.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home
2323 West Brandon Blvd
Brandon, FL 33511
8136898121
Memories & Condolences

