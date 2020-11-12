FEARS, John William 84, passed away November 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Fears and Ruby Hayes; sisters, Christine Fears and Joette Register; son James Lee Fears (Vickie). John is survived by his beloved wife, Marian Winifred Fears of Durant, FL; brother, David Fears (Virginia) of Gainesville, GA; sister, Laura Wheeler of Malone, FL; children, Deborah Elizabeth Stephens (Phillip) of Lakeland, FL, Marvin William Fears (Holli) of Greer, SC. He is also survived by eight grandchildren; and 22 great- grandchildren. Funeral services are being held by Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home in Brandon, FL on Friday November, 13th 2020 at 11 am.



