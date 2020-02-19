Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John FISCHER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

FISCHER, John Augustus Jr. "Jack" loving husband, father, and grandfather, age 76, of St. Pete Beach, FL, died peacefully on February 8, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was born on June 6, 1943 in Hackensack, NJ, grew up in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, and lived many years in Old Tappan, NJ and St. Pete Beach. He graduated from Pascack Hills High School in New Jersey and Lafayette College in Easton, PA, and proudly served in the Army National Guard and Army Reserve until 1971. Jack had a distinguished and long career of more than 30 years with Unilever Lipton Foods in Englewood Cliffs, NJ where he retired as Head of IT North America. He is prede- ceased by his beloved parents, John Augustus and Margaret Ackerman and sister, Barbara Reitz. He is survived by his loving wife, Iraida "Rai"; sons (with ex-wife, Mary Elizabeth Gillen), John and Kevin (Sheila); and his granddaughter, Lily. On breezy days you were sure to find Jack sailing with friends and family on his boat "Flyer." At his request, he will be cremated. You may honor his memory by giving to Yellowstone Forever.

FISCHER, John Augustus Jr. "Jack" loving husband, father, and grandfather, age 76, of St. Pete Beach, FL, died peacefully on February 8, 2020 with his wife by his side. He was born on June 6, 1943 in Hackensack, NJ, grew up in Woodcliff Lake, NJ, and lived many years in Old Tappan, NJ and St. Pete Beach. He graduated from Pascack Hills High School in New Jersey and Lafayette College in Easton, PA, and proudly served in the Army National Guard and Army Reserve until 1971. Jack had a distinguished and long career of more than 30 years with Unilever Lipton Foods in Englewood Cliffs, NJ where he retired as Head of IT North America. He is prede- ceased by his beloved parents, John Augustus and Margaret Ackerman and sister, Barbara Reitz. He is survived by his loving wife, Iraida "Rai"; sons (with ex-wife, Mary Elizabeth Gillen), John and Kevin (Sheila); and his granddaughter, Lily. On breezy days you were sure to find Jack sailing with friends and family on his boat "Flyer." At his request, he will be cremated. You may honor his memory by giving to Yellowstone Forever. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close