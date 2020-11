FISHER, John Philip 67, our beloved brother, passed away October 22, 2020 due to complications from an illness. He will be missed by all that knew him. He served his country in the Navy. His passion was the world of Art and Music and Philip was extremely Artistic. He was the oldest of five children of the late John and Joyce Fisher, survived by four siblings, Naena Fisher (Tripp), Mark Fisher, Corinne Fisher (Plante), Dawn Fisher (Lee).



