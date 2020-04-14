FRAIN, John Thomas "Jack" 80, of Spring Hill, Florida passed away March 31, 2020. He was born December 23, 1939 in Manchester, New Hampshire to Thomas and Charlotte (Reagan) Frain. He attended Bishop Brady High School and served in the US Coast Guard. He was an avid stamp collector and will be remembered for his great sense of humor and interesting stories. He is survived by his wife, Jean (Amburg); daughter, Kathy and her husband James DiGeorge of Las Vegas; brother, Dick and his wife Ginny of Manchester, New Hampshire; nephews, Jon and Jeff; stepsons, Alan and Mark; and stepdaughter, Debbie. A memorial service will be held at a later time. National Cremation Society
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020