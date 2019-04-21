Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Francis "Jack" DICKSON. View Sign

DICKSON, John Francis Jr.



"Jack" 66, passed away April 15, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lois Dickson and sister, Catherine Dickson. He is survived by twin sisters, Joan (Kevin Storey) O'Bryant and Jan (Terry) Freise; nephews; and a niece. Born in Tampa, Jack attended Christ the King Catholic School, H.B. Plant High, and University of Florida. He worked in the fire sprinkler business, National Distributing Company as a sales representative, and eventually moved to St. Thomas, USVI where he continued his passion for music. Jack was an accomplished and highly respected musician who mastered the double neck pedal steel guitar which is a complex task. He performed and recorded with many local artists most notably The Freewheelers in the 1970s. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the .

DICKSON, John Francis Jr."Jack" 66, passed away April 15, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lois Dickson and sister, Catherine Dickson. He is survived by twin sisters, Joan (Kevin Storey) O'Bryant and Jan (Terry) Freise; nephews; and a niece. Born in Tampa, Jack attended Christ the King Catholic School, H.B. Plant High, and University of Florida. He worked in the fire sprinkler business, National Distributing Company as a sales representative, and eventually moved to St. Thomas, USVI where he continued his passion for music. Jack was an accomplished and highly respected musician who mastered the double neck pedal steel guitar which is a complex task. He performed and recorded with many local artists most notably The Freewheelers in the 1970s. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the . Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.