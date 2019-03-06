MADDOCK, John Francis
"Jack" 87, of Dunedin, FL passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Jack was an example of the American Dream. Growing up he worked on a truck farm and a golf course. He showed his love for his country by serving as an Air Force pilot in the Korean War and running for political office. Jack received a marketing degree and had a long career as an award winning sales professional and manager. He leaves behind his six children; 17 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren from his first marriage. Jack leaves behind his beloved wife of 31 years, Eleanor Fleming; as well as her five children; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A special thanks to Ellen and Ed Standtke who kept a watchful eye on Jack and Ellie.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2019