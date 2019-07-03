NOONAN, John Francis "Jack"



74, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 25 after a brief, but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Jack was born on December 27, 1944 to Francis and Marion Noonan in Bayonne, NJ. He attended St. Michael's Catholic High School and then St. Peter's College, where he graduated with a degree in accounting, both in Jersey City, NJ. He married his high school sweetheart Judith Mahon, in 1966 and began his career working for Phosphate Rock in New York City. In 1968, he transferred to the Tampa area where he worked for Phosphate Rock until the early 90s. He then began his own accounting and consulting firm specializing in local restaurants. He was a former member of the Tampa Kiwanis Club, and an usher at St. Lawrence Catholic Church for many years. Jack was a self-taught contractor and always had a "project" underway, ultimately culminating in the construction of his home. Jack is survived by the mother of his children, Judy Noonan; his daughters, Susan Despriet (Bob), Jennifer Conn (David), Kristy Ciccarello (David), and Melissa Demmi (Joseph); and nine grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Sarah, Taylor, Andrew, Brooke, Jack, Jake, and Nicholas. Jack also leaves behind his loving partner of 30 years, Mary Proust, and her daughters, Shelly McMichael (Scott) and Sherry Duncan. A funeral will be held on July 9, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church with visitation from 9-10 am, and a Mass to follow from 10-11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN).

