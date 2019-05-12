Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
John Frank Riccardi


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Frank Riccardi Obituary
RICCARDI, John Frank

86, of New Port Richey, passed May 4, 2019. Survived by his children, Teresa DeMontreux, John (Rita) Riccardi, John James Riccardi, Rose (Scott) Hemond, Susan (John) Donnelly and eight grandchildren. John was born October 22, 1932 in Middle Village Queens, New York to Giovanni Riccardi and Rose DiGiovanna. He enlisted in the Air Force and served the 525th Matron during the Korean War from 1952-1956. He received the National Defense Service Medal. He loved baseball and was a devoted Yankees fan. John worked 25 years for Ciba Geigy Corp. in Toms River, NJ as a chemical specialist. Loving husband to (predeceased) Gloria Jane Riccardi for 47 years. Dedicated and loving father, grandfather and friend. Dobies FH/Old CR 54
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 12, 2019
