80, of Seminole, passed March 17, 2019. Born in New York City to the late Katherine Hennessey and Anthony Gallagher, he was a retired iron worker and a member of the Metal Lathers and Reinforcing Ironworkers Local 46. Before moving to Kings Point, Sun City Center and later, Five Towns, St. Petersburg, he lived in Palisades Park and Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey. Survived by his beloved wife, Alice; cousin, Howard Duffy of Tucson; sister-in-law, Marcia Brevot of Seminole; special friends, Don Richmond, Big Jim Kissane of Seminole and Richard Brady of St. Petersburg. Rick and John spent many years every week playing the lottery and checking numbers with each other, but unfortunately, neither ever won. John enjoyed playing golf and was very proud of his six hole-in-one trophies. He was a very well- liked gentle man who loved his home and the residents at Lake Seminole Square as well as the many friends he made over the years throughout the country. He will be missed by all. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in John's memory to either the SPCA, 9099 130th Ave N., Largo, FL 33773 or Franciscan Bread for the Poor, Saint Francis Breadline, 144 West 32nd St., New York, New York 10001-3202.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019

