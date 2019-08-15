GALLIHUGH, John 64, died August 5, 2019. A former resident of Pittsburgh, PA, born in Wash DC, son of John Thomas and Bernice Gallihugh. He was a retired A&P mechanic and served in the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Embry-Riddle University, in Daytona Beach. Survived by his wife, Diane; son, John T. Galli-hugh; daughter, Elizabeth Gallihugh; sister, Jennifer Helms; and three grandchildren. Service held at Dobies Funeral Home of Hudson, Wednesday, August 14. Dobies FH/Hudson
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 15, 2019