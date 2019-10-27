Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John GEHEB. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GEHEB, John A. 79, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 from complications of cancer treatment. John was the youngest son of Willy and Irma Geheb of Chicago and brother of Willy C. (Alice) and Theodore (Marlene). He is survived by his wife, Claire; and four children, Christina (Terry) Hauser, John M. (Michelle) Geheb, Marlena (K.C.) Wallace, and Aaron (Heather) Zacharias. John was a loving grandfather "Opa" to eight grandchildren, Kenyan, Johann, Hunter, Chase, Kennedy, Emilee, Karson, and Kenzie. He was also beloved "Uncle Johnny" to his nieces, nephew and their children and grandchildren. John also enjoyed the extended "family" of cousins and in-laws. When John's father, Willy, immigrated from Germany and mother, Irma, immigrated from Austria they found one another, married in 1929 and started what has become a large and loving family. John was born in Chicago, raised in the Lutheran faith, and attended Lutheran schools throughout college. Graduating with a Biology and Chemistry degree he went on to become a Medical Technologist. Having found his niche and thriving in the medical laboratory he quickly progressed into management, then worked as a vice-president for a national laboratory. While still in his thirties, he and a partner started their own successful commercial medical laboratory in Chicago, CPRL. When CPRL was sold John diversified into various successful investments that he managed until his death. A memorial celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches or Bethel Lutheran Church in Clearwater.

