GIANAROS, John Chrysovalantis 39, of Tarpon Springs, Florida died May 11, 2020. Graduate of Tarpon Springs High School, class of 1999, he was a Medivac Pilot. He is survived by his children, Brooklin, Ava, Aerialla Gianaros; parents, Costas and Aglaia Gianaros; sisters, Dana and Katrina; many uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Dobies FH/Tarpon Springs



