1/
John GIANCOLA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GIANCOLA, John 76, died of Covid-19 on June 28, 2020. A pioneer in video, his work is archived at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. Born in Mamaroneck, NY, he came in 1984 to the University of Tampa to found its innovative Communication Department. A beloved teacher and colleague, he retired for health reasons after 20 years, returning recently to teach part time. He will be missed by his nephews, Jonathan and Robert; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved