John GIANCOLA

GIANCOLA, John 76, died of Covid-19 on June 28, 2020. A pioneer in video, his work is archived at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. Born in Mamaroneck, NY, he came in 1984 to the University of Tampa to found its innovative Communication Department. A beloved teacher and colleague, he retired for health reasons after 20 years, returning recently to teach part time. He will be missed by his nephews, Jonathan and Robert; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.



