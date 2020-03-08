John GLYE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John GLYE.
Obituary
Send Flowers

GLYE, John Kent passed away on March 5, 2020. A service will be held at The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center on March 17 at 1 pm. He was born on May 5, 1947 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Glye; son, John Kent Glye Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Mesa; and three grandchildren, Christian Glye, Danielle Glye, and James Walsh IV. John graduated from Brandon High School in 1965. He was a Lieutenant in the Army and worked for TECO for 35 years. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.