GLYE, John Kent passed away on March 5, 2020. A service will be held at The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center on March 17 at 1 pm. He was born on May 5, 1947 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Glye; son, John Kent Glye Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Mesa; and three grandchildren, Christian Glye, Danielle Glye, and James Walsh IV. John graduated from Brandon High School in 1965. He was a Lieutenant in the Army and worked for TECO for 35 years. In lieu of flowers, we encourage you to donate to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 8, 2020