GRAUS, John D. 83, left this earth Sept. 21, 2020. His family moved to McGregor Minnesota when he was four years old. After high school he joined the USAF, and proudly served in communications for 20 years. John would settle in Wichita Falls, Texas and work selling cars for a living. He would eventually join his sons in Florida in 1999, and would spend the rest of his life in Sarasota. John is survived by his three sons, David L., Scott G., and Michael W., including daughters-in-law, Kathy and Donna, and five grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later time at the Sarasota National Cemetery.



