JOHN WILLIAM GROSSO, III May 6, 1988 - Oct. 16, 2009 It's been 10 yrs of sadness, Without you here with me. The 21 yrs I had with you, Are in my heart and memory. I miss you every day, I miss you every night. A part of me died with you, My life's no longer bright. Son, I long to be with you, So I wait until the day. I'll finally feel that joy again, And sad tears will go away. I Love & Miss You So Much, Mom