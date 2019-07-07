Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John H. Kaelber II. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KAELBER II, John H.



or as he would say, "I'm Jack, the John is down the hall on the right," passed away June 26, 2019 at home on St, Pete Beach. He lived with the love of his life, Dorothy Louise Kaelber. Born and raised in Germantown, PA, he met Dorothy at the Harley School in Rochester, New York at age 14. They reconnected while in college and married June 14, 1954. Jack would often tell the story of graduating from college June 13, getting married June 14, and starting his Air Force career June 15. He was an Air Force pilot who was honorably discharged in 1972. After moving to Florida in 1967, Jack became a real estate broker and eventually taught real estate for many years. He returned to school and earned his MBA from University of South Florida and subsequently became a college professor at St. Petersburg Junior College (SPJC). He retired from SPJC at age 70. In his retirement years he enjoyed life on the beach and being Papa to his grandchildren, where they would often swim in the Gulf and assign names to the incoming waves. Jack is survived by Dorothy; his three sons, Jack (Lori), Don (Suzy), Jeff; daughter, Leslie Truncale (Tom); grandchildren, Mika, Daniela, Isabella, Sean, Emily, Annah, Christian, Elliott, Caitlin, Olivia, Thomas, Matt, and Nick; d great-granddaughters, Meli, Juni; and soon-to-be great-grandson, Kieran Jack. To all who knew Jack, he was a kind and loving soul who never met a stranger. He loved his wife and was so proud to tell everyone he met that he has known his bride since age 14. He also loved his family dearly and a good day for him was being surrounded by those he loved. He also enjoyed a good martini and often told whomever would listen that, "I've only had ti-martoonies and I'm not as think as you drunk I am." Jack's celebration of life will be sometime later in the year (when it is a bit cooler) on a sailboat to scatter his ashes in the Gulf he so loved. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the , . Visit the online guestbook at:



www.AndersonMcQueen.com

KAELBER II, John H.or as he would say, "I'm Jack, the John is down the hall on the right," passed away June 26, 2019 at home on St, Pete Beach. He lived with the love of his life, Dorothy Louise Kaelber. Born and raised in Germantown, PA, he met Dorothy at the Harley School in Rochester, New York at age 14. They reconnected while in college and married June 14, 1954. Jack would often tell the story of graduating from college June 13, getting married June 14, and starting his Air Force career June 15. He was an Air Force pilot who was honorably discharged in 1972. After moving to Florida in 1967, Jack became a real estate broker and eventually taught real estate for many years. He returned to school and earned his MBA from University of South Florida and subsequently became a college professor at St. Petersburg Junior College (SPJC). He retired from SPJC at age 70. In his retirement years he enjoyed life on the beach and being Papa to his grandchildren, where they would often swim in the Gulf and assign names to the incoming waves. Jack is survived by Dorothy; his three sons, Jack (Lori), Don (Suzy), Jeff; daughter, Leslie Truncale (Tom); grandchildren, Mika, Daniela, Isabella, Sean, Emily, Annah, Christian, Elliott, Caitlin, Olivia, Thomas, Matt, and Nick; d great-granddaughters, Meli, Juni; and soon-to-be great-grandson, Kieran Jack. To all who knew Jack, he was a kind and loving soul who never met a stranger. He loved his wife and was so proud to tell everyone he met that he has known his bride since age 14. He also loved his family dearly and a good day for him was being surrounded by those he loved. He also enjoyed a good martini and often told whomever would listen that, "I've only had ti-martoonies and I'm not as think as you drunk I am." Jack's celebration of life will be sometime later in the year (when it is a bit cooler) on a sailboat to scatter his ashes in the Gulf he so loved. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the , . Visit the online guestbook at: Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.