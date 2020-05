Or Copy this URL to Share

HALEY, John Rogers 81, of Largo, passed away May 10, 2020. Born in Boston, John and his wife retired to Florida in 2004. John was a good man who loved golf and kids (especially his grandchildren). He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary; grandchildren, Cory, Chad, and Johnny Haley, Kathryn and Nicolette Leslie; a great-granddaugh-ter. ALife Tribute FuneralCare



