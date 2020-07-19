HALLGREN, John F., LT Col USAF Ret., 95, took his last flight peacefully at home on July 8, 2020. Born December 13, 1924 to Fridolf and Kittye Hallgren in Ames, Iowa, he grew up in LaGrange, Illinois and graduated from Lyons Township High School and Lyons Township Junior College. He became fascinated with airplanes as a 4 year old. On his sixth birthday he received his most cherished gifts, a leather flying jacket with fur collar, boots, and a leather helmet with flying goggles. He was ready to fly. In April 1943, his wish was granted and he became an Aviation Cadet in the Army Air Corps. He subsequently flew the B-24 Liberator over the "hump" from India to China with the 10th Air Force. After the war, he had a brief interlude from active duty and served as a reservist. He went to University of Colorado in Boulder and received his BA in Business Administration and where he met Doris who became his wife of 71 years. The Korean war brought him back to active duty where his career took him all over the world for an additional 30 years, including places like Japan, Thailand and Vietnam where as Aircraft Commander, he flew 78 Missions in the F-4 with the 555th TFS. He was the Air Force Liaison Officer to the Italian Air Force in Rome, Italy, and had tours all over the United States. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Cluster, Air Medal with 8 OLC, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, Presidential Unit Citation wit OLC, Combat Readiness Medal, Air Force Longevity Medal With 6 OLC, WWII Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal. After retirement, he enjoyed working as a seasonal "Executive Tax" Professional with H&R Block. In spite of his long hours in the service he enjoyed playing golf, bowling, collecting stamps, and coins and later did extensive genealogical studies on his family tree. As a retiree he and Doris began taking courses at USF and he took a creative writing course. He was active at University Village where they had great friends and great times. He is survived by his wife, Doris; and daughter, Linda Hallgren; and his "other daughter," Harriet Raitano. His daughter, Karen Hallgren pre-deceased him in 2002. His smiling twinkle will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a Hospice of your choice, the University Village Scholarship Fund or Moffitt Cancer Center.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store