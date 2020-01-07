|
HAMPSON, John A. "Cadillac Jack" USN 87, passed peacefully surrounded by family January 4, 2020, and is now with the Lord. Born in Paterson, NJ in 1932 to Alfred and Anna Cecilia Hampson, Jack served as a gunner's mate in the U.S. Navy and remained a proud Korean War veteran. After his service, Jack attended Fairleigh Dickinson and worked at the Ford plant in Mahwah, NJ. He enjoyed a long career as a distinguished new car sales representative, specializing in Cadillac sales and retiring from Dimmitt Cadillac, Clearwater, FL. Jack and the love of his life, Susan, shared a beautiful life full of family, friends, and adventure. They were blessed with three children, John, Theresa, and David, and in 1974 their cousins Suzanne, Brian, and Rex joined the family. Jack was a man of strong Catholic faith and community service. He was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, the Elks, the , and the American Legion. He and his wife enjoyed many years participating in Land Cruisers motorhome group. Jack is predeceased by his parents, his brother, James Kelleher, and his sister, Ann Cosgrove. Jack is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Susan Hampson; his three children, John (Gabrielle) Hampson, David Hampson, and Terri (Lonnie) Hill; his brother, Jerry (Jacqueline) Kelleher; and six grandchildren, Julia, Dylan, Eric, Katherine, Derek, and Kelly. Visitation will be held in his honor Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 3-7 pm at Serenity Funeral Home with a vigil service at 6 pm. A mass will be held the following day, Friday, January 10, at 10:30 am at St. Jerome's with a reception to follow at Serenity Funeral Home. "Cadillac Jack" will be dearly missed. Serenity Funeral Home serenityfuneralhomelargo.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 7, 2020