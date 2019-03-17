HENDRICKS, John Harley Jr.
"Jay" 47, of Holiday, Florida, passed peacefully into eternal life on March 12, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, wife, Teresa; mother, Lois Ann; Papa Pete; sisters, Tamela and Nana. He enjoyed yard work, bowling, pool, NASCAR, and he was a number one Gator Fan. He will be deeply missed. He was loved and cherished by many including Taylor, Tyler; and his six fur babies.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019