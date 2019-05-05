Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Harold "Jack" HARRIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARRIS, Dr. John Harold Jr., M.D., "Jack"



of Seminole, Florida, born October 16, 1925, passed away peacefully April 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jack was loved by all who knew him, his family, friends, colleagues, neighbors and many others. He was a devoted father and family man, and a dedicated radiologist. Following a successful private practice in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Jack transitioned to academia and pursued academic radiology in Michigan, Houston and Phoenix. In 1988, he recognized a need for a new subspecialty in radiology and helped create the American Society of Emergency Radiology (ASER). After having served as President of the premiere radiology society, the American College of Radiology (ACR), and Chairman of the Board of Chancellors of the ACR, he received the prestigious Gold Medal award from the ACR in 2001. His influence in the field of radiology reverberates today having published numerous books and peer reviewed articles, and given international lectures.



Jack was an active, vivacious husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was predeceased in death by his wife of 37 years, Cathy Connell Harris. He is survived by his sons, John H. III (Mary) and Robert D. (Judith); four grandchildren, Chelsea, Benjamin, Connor and Emily, and a great- grandson, Silas. He was a proud



Services will be held at Anona United Methodist Church in Largo, FL on Friday, May 17 at 3 pm, followed by a celebration of life at 4 pm. Friends and family are invited to join to honor this incredible man and his wonderful life.





HARRIS, Dr. John Harold Jr., M.D., "Jack"of Seminole, Florida, born October 16, 1925, passed away peacefully April 30, 2019, surrounded by his family. Jack was loved by all who knew him, his family, friends, colleagues, neighbors and many others. He was a devoted father and family man, and a dedicated radiologist. Following a successful private practice in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Jack transitioned to academia and pursued academic radiology in Michigan, Houston and Phoenix. In 1988, he recognized a need for a new subspecialty in radiology and helped create the American Society of Emergency Radiology (ASER). After having served as President of the premiere radiology society, the American College of Radiology (ACR), and Chairman of the Board of Chancellors of the ACR, he received the prestigious Gold Medal award from the ACR in 2001. His influence in the field of radiology reverberates today having published numerous books and peer reviewed articles, and given international lectures.Jack was an active, vivacious husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was predeceased in death by his wife of 37 years, Cathy Connell Harris. He is survived by his sons, John H. III (Mary) and Robert D. (Judith); four grandchildren, Chelsea, Benjamin, Connor and Emily, and a great- grandson, Silas. He was a proud WWII veteran of the European campaign. Jack had been a devoted and faithful member of Methodist churches most of his life and most recently was a member of Anona United Methodist Church of Largo, FL. He enjoyed travel, skiing, scuba diving, tennis, photography, and singing with church choirs including as a solo tenor.Services will be held at Anona United Methodist Church in Largo, FL on Friday, May 17 at 3 pm, followed by a celebration of life at 4 pm. Friends and family are invited to join to honor this incredible man and his wonderful life. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 5, 2019

