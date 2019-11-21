HASKOPOULOS, John C. 59, of Brooklyn, New York, passed away on Oct.16, 2019. He was laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in Brooklyn, New York on Oct. 18, 2019. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend. He is survived by his wife, Denise Haskopoulos; three children, Evangelia (Nicholas) Trataros, Vasiliki (Paul) Politis, and Constantine Haskopoulos; his mother, Avangelia Haskopoulos; and his siblings, Aspasia Haskopoulos-Manias and Stefanos Haskopoulos. Donations in his memory may be made to Kimisis Theotokou Greek Orthodox Church Renovation Fund, 224 18th St. Brooklyn, NY 11215.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019