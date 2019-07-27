SCHWEITZER, John Hayes



died Thursday, July 25, 2019 after his valiant fight with lung cancer. He leaves his wife, Pat; and stepchildren, Graeme, Elizabeth and their families including five grandchildren, Tiffany, Caroline, Samantha, Garrett, Philip, and two great-grandchildren, Maverick and Greysen; three siblings, Gretchen, Karen, Willie and their families. One brother, Louis, is deceased, as is his mother, Virginia Hughes and father, Wilbur Schweitzer. John will be well remembered for his love of family and friends gatherings and bountiful food. Among his other fine qualities, we will all miss his fine intellect and broad knowledge. He was our go to person for answers. The family will have a private remembrance and scattering of his ashes at a later date.

