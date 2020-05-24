HEALEY, John J. 90. It is with great sadness the family announces his passing on April 6, 2020. He joins his son and best buddy Brian (Sharon). He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife, Anna of 67 years; his loving daughters, Eileen (Wayne) and Paula; and loving sister-in-law, Cathleen (John Joe). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Michael, Patrick, Kimberly and Matthew; as well as many nieces and nephews. John was born in New York City on December 10, 1929. He was an Army Veteran who served in the Korean War. After retiring from MTA Transit he moved to Spring Hill. Where he enjoyed his early retired life traveling, gardening, visiting family and woodworking. He will be remembered for his generosity, his kind heart and empathic soul, his quick wit and great smile, his love of nature, music and photography. We will dearly miss this wonderful man, who will remain in our hearts forever. A beautiful soul is never forgotten. A memorial service for John will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store