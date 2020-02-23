HELMS, John T. Jr. 72, of Zephyrhills, FL, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was predeceased by his sons, Curtis, Adam, Michael and James. He is survived by his wife, Cobi Seeman Helms; son, Matthew Helms; daughter, Kristen Turner; stepson, Chad Silliman; stepdaughter, Sasha Root; and 11 grandchildren. He served as a U.S. Marine in Vietnam, receiving two purple hearts. He served 30 years as a federal police officer for the James Haley VA Hospital. He was a giving and loving father and husband and will be deeply missed. Hodges Family Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2020