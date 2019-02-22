Obituary Guest Book View Sign

JEFFERS, John Herrick



was born September 5, 1934 and passed February 18, 2019. Husband, father, educator, John was a life-long lover of education. Raised in Providence, RI he earned his degree in Chemistry from Brown University in 1956 followed by a Masters in Teaching. He then earned a Masters in Storytelling from East Tennessee State University.



He moved to Tampa, FL and served as Science teacher, Department Head, coach, and Senior Master at Berkeley Preparatory School for more than 20 years. Later in his career as an educator, he was Head of Holy Trinity Episcopal School and worked at his wife Barbara's Brevard Learning Clinic.



John explored a range of interests throughout his life, including camping, sailing (Commodore of the Davis Island Yacht Club), travelling, lapidary work, and silversmithing. He remained involved in his community and fulfilled through service in Rotary (Paul Harris Fellow), Holmes Regional Hospital, and his Church, was involved with storytelling throughout the state and region both as a listener and a teller.



Herrick leaves behind Barbara, his wife of 61 years; son, David and wife Polly Jeffers of Tuftonboro, NH; and granddaughter, Rachael Jeffers of Providence, RI. He was predeceased by his sister, Betsy Lee Bishop of Providence and daughter, Jennifer Jeffers of Tampa.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 23, at 10 am at Prince of Peace Church in Viera. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Prince of Peace Church in Viera, FL.

