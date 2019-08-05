Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John HEWITT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HEWITT, John Henry "Jack" passed away July 31, 2019. Jack was born John Henry Hewitt February 7, 1919, in Rochester, NY. He graduated high school there in 1938. A memorial will be held at the Tampa Sailing Squadron, Apollo Beach, 11 am, August 6. As they wished, Jack's ashes will be commingled with his wife's, Gertrude Linn Hewitt's, before interment later in New York state. Gert predeceased Jack in 1989. Jack joined the Army in Spring 1941. He was assigned to Fort Benning, Columbus, GA, until 1945, when he was transferred to Kelley Field, San Antonio, TX. He was proud to have been a technical Sargeant in the Army Air Corps. Jack and Gert were married in 1942. Upon his Army discharge in December 1945, Jack took Gert back to Rochester. He was a machine adjuster at the Rochester Envelope Company for 30 years. Jack was production foreman and a union steward there before he and Gert moved to Tampa in 1970. Jack was with Tampa Envelope Company until retirement. Jack joined the Tampa Sailing Squadron soon after coming to Tampa. He was twice elected TSS commodore. Along with his wife, Jack was predeceased by his half-brother, Richard Hewitt. He is survived by daughters, Sharon Hewitt of Sarasota and by Holly (Russell C.) Harvey of Geneseo, NY. He leaves three grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two cousins and two nephews. The sisters wish to thank Dr. Hea Park and her staff for Jack's care at James Haley VA Hospital, Tampa.

