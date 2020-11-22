1/1
HICKEY, John "Jack" Joseph 84, Gulfport, FL passed away April 9, 2020. Funeral to be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 445 82nd Ave, St Pete Beach at 11 am November 24. A brilliant man with great wit and an infectious laugh, Jack Hickey was a man of deep faith who was able to reconcile his scientific and religious beliefs. A devote Roman Catholic, Jack found solace in Catholic Doctrine and lived a simple and fulfilling life. He found great joy in his family, his faith, good wine, and debating everyone around him. His existence brought great joy to those who knew him.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
