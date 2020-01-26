HINTON, John Wayne Sr. "The Duke" 80, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Rufus and Alice Hinton and his brother, R. E. "Rusty" Hinton. He is survived by his son, John W. Hinton Jr.; daughter, Kathryn Maguire (Tim); four grandchildren; one great grandchild; brother, Earl (Georgia); sister, Faye; and numerous nieces and nephews. John was born in Whigham, Georgia. He graduated from Brandon High School where he played on the football team (#80). He served in the National Guard and later attended the University of Tampa. John was a burglary detective with the Tampa Police Department where he retired in 1979 after being seriously injured in an automobile accident. John was an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Rays fan and enjoyed watching their games on television. He also enjoyed spending time with his good buddy, Rene', his ex wife/friend/caregiver, Jean, and visiting many local restaurants for breakfasts and lunches. Special thanks to LifePath Hospice at Tampa General Hospital for their compassionate care during his short stay there and to the staff at Angels Senior Living, Palma Ceia, for their care and support during the two and one-half years he was a resident there. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020