John Hocker

Obituary
HOCKER, John Allen 62, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born in Crestline, Ohio and moved to Tampa, Florida in 1987. He is preceded in death by his parents, Al Hocker and Katie Hocker; and son, Joseph Hocker. He is survived by his beloved wife, Vivian Hocker (Robinette); their three children and spouses, Allen Hocker (Heidi), Deke Hocker (Nandee), and Ben Hocker (Amy); sisters, Carol Fischer (Ron) and Marian Sheldon; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. LoylessFuneralHomes.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020
