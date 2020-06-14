John Holmes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOLMES, John Dixon was born in Selma, Alabama October 11, 1946 and passed away June 5, 2020. He was the son of John Hooper Holmes, from Selma, Alabama, a celebrated WWII veteran, and Enid Orr Holmes, from Golders Green, England, a successful theatre actor in London. He is survived by his daughter, Lucy Holmes Erwin, and her husband, Paul; his son, D. Alexander Derek Holmes; and two grandchildren, Dixon and Mollie Erwin. John was raised in Golders Green in London, and attended Haileybury School. He returned to Alabama to attend the University of Alabama, where he received both his Bachelor's Degree and his Master's in Business Administration. He had a lifelong and successful career in Advertising and was widely recognized as one of the greats in his creative field. He was a philosopher of spirituality who believed that all things are one and shared his love for reading and writing passionately with everyone. He will be dearly missed, having shared his love, kindness, and generosity with so many. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Amnesty International. Please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com to share a memory with John's family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home
2201 Dr. MLK St. North
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
(727) 822-2059
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved