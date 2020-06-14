John Holmes

HOLMES, John Dixon was born in Selma, Alabama October 11, 1946 and passed away June 5, 2020. He was the son of John Hooper Holmes, from Selma, Alabama, a celebrated WWII veteran, and Enid Orr Holmes, from Golders Green, England, a successful theatre actor in London. He is survived by his daughter, Lucy Holmes Erwin, and her husband, Paul; his son, D. Alexander Derek Holmes; and two grandchildren, Dixon and Mollie Erwin. John was raised in Golders Green in London, and attended Haileybury School. He returned to Alabama to attend the University of Alabama, where he received both his Bachelor's Degree and his Master's in Business Administration. He had a lifelong and successful career in Advertising and was widely recognized as one of the greats in his creative field. He was a philosopher of spirituality who believed that all things are one and shared his love for reading and writing passionately with everyone. He will be dearly missed, having shared his love, kindness, and generosity with so many. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Amnesty International. Please visit www.andersonmcqueen.com to share a memory with John's family.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jun. 14, 2020.