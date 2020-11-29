1/1
John HOOVER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOOVER, John Marion 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, November 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; two sons, J.B. (Adeline) and Brooke (Michele) Hoover; and three grandchildren, Ashley, John and Barbara Rose. John was born and raised in Louisville, KY, and moved to Largo, FL in 2004. Music was his lifelong career and passion. He was an accomplished French hornist and band director. He taught music at all school levels and led the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard for 25 years and the South Pasadena Community Band for six years. A virtual celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, at 3 pm, (details below). In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the University of Louisville School of Music or Unitarian Universalists of Clearwater. Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/7275317704 Meeting ID: 727 531 7704

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
https://zoom.us/j/7275317704 Meeting ID: 727 531 7704
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 23, 2020
To a good friend and great band leader, John you will be greatly missed by us all from the 202 Band.
Charles David Adwell
Served In Military Together
November 22, 2020
So glad that I was privileged to serve with John in the 202nd . A great guy in every respect! I got to visit with him last year at a restaurant near the airport in Tampa. It was a wonderful reunion. RIP Mr. Hoover.
JERRY WALLACE
Military
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved