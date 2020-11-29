HOOVER, John Marion 83, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, November 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; two sons, J.B. (Adeline) and Brooke (Michele) Hoover; and three grandchildren, Ashley, John and Barbara Rose. John was born and raised in Louisville, KY, and moved to Largo, FL in 2004. Music was his lifelong career and passion. He was an accomplished French hornist and band director. He taught music at all school levels and led the 202nd Army Band of the Kentucky National Guard for 25 years and the South Pasadena Community Band for six years. A virtual celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, at 3 pm, (details below). In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the University of Louisville School of Music or Unitarian Universalists of Clearwater. Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/7275317704
