HOUSER, John William 84, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 in Tampa, FL. John served 26 years in the military and retired a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, before starting other careers in the Tampa Bay area. John was preceded in death by his parents, Claire and Floyd Houser Jr.; his sister, Maurine Poole; and his loving wife of almost 40 years, Phyllis. He is survived by his brothers, Floyd III "Sonny" and Lawrence "Larry"; his sons, John Jr. "Chibi" and Thomas "Tom"; his daughter, Amy (husband Steve Ricciuti); stepdaughters, Sharon Brown and Dianne Brown-Davies "Kate"; stepson, Martin "Marty" (wife Lisa); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the incredible staff at Brighton Gardens ALF who took amazing care of John for the last two years; their loving attention and dedication gave John a wonderful quality of life all the way to the end.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2020