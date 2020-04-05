Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John HOUSER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOUSER, John William 84, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020 in Tampa, FL. John served 26 years in the military and retired a Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, before starting other careers in the Tampa Bay area. John was preceded in death by his parents, Claire and Floyd Houser Jr.; his sister, Maurine Poole; and his loving wife of almost 40 years, Phyllis. He is survived by his brothers, Floyd III "Sonny" and Lawrence "Larry"; his sons, John Jr. "Chibi" and Thomas "Tom"; his daughter, Amy (husband Steve Ricciuti); stepdaughters, Sharon Brown and Dianne Brown-Davies "Kate"; stepson, Martin "Marty" (wife Lisa); many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the incredible staff at Brighton Gardens ALF who took amazing care of John for the last two years; their loving attention and dedication gave John a wonderful quality of life all the way to the end.

