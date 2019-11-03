Guest Book View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Funeral service 11:30 AM St. John's Episcopal Church South Tampa , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

HOWEY, John R 87, distinguished Tampa Bay architect, passed away October 26, 2019. A highly regarded architect with designs that include Tampa City Hall Plaza, Village Presbyterian Church Carrollwood, the former Louis Pappas Riverside Restaurant Tarpon Springs, Williers Residence, Bay Park Place and Bay Villa townhomes. Howey's architectural innovations include the St. Petersburg Bus Shelter design with Carl Abbott, FAIA, which received a patent in 1980. His work extends beyond Florida to Georgia, North Carolina, and international competitions where his firm planned, built or remodeled buildings with a focus on design to complement the environment. Mr. Howey was born in New Haven, CT at Yale University Hospital where his father Joseph taught physics, then raised in Atlanta where his father served as chair of the Georgia Tech Physics Department. Howey became an Eagle Scout and following high school graduation in 1950, attended Wooster College, in Ohio for two years, and then transferred to Georgia Tech where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and received his Bachelor of Science (1956), and Bachelor of Architecture (1957) degrees. Following graduation, he served honorably with the US Army of Corps of Engineers, then worked for several architectural firms in San Francisco, New Orleans, and Atlanta. In 1963 he settled in the Tampa Bay area to establish his practice and in 1973, his firm became John Howey Associates located in a historic 1898 brick building that he renovated at 101 South Franklin Street. Recognized nationally, John was a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), recipient of AIA Florida's Award of Honor for Design Excellence, and recipient of AIA Tampa Bay's Medal for Architectural Excellence. He was a long-term member of the AIA National Committee of Design, served on local and regional AIA committees, and was active in helping to organize annual state design competitions. John was active in his community serving on the initial University of South Florida development committee for its school of architecture; Tampa Museum patron; Exchange Club member; Sertoma Life member; past board member, Downtown Tampa YMCA, and served as a member on several City of Tampa boards. John was also a founding member of the Sarasota Architectural Foundation. John is the author of The Sarasota School of Architecture, 1941-1966 (1997) and co-author of Florida Architecture: A Celebration (2000). He was selected by Images Publishing of Australia for John Howey Associates (Master Architect Series VII) (2006) a book covering his career. Numerous other published works on his architectural designs include the book, A Pocketful Of Houses (2006) featuring his Williers house that is showcased with 30 internationally known homes. John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Maria; sons, Andrew McDermott of Reston, VA, John McDermott (Karen) of Rockwall, TX; daughter, Dorothy Howey Bardin (Matt) of Tampa; grandchildren, Richard and Benjamin McDermott, Natalie and Charles Bardin, James Bishop (Christine) of Orlando. The family are longtime members of St. John's Episcopal Church in South Tampa where Funeral services will be held on 11 November 2019, at 11:30 am with reception immediately following in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of John Howey made to the Downtown branch of the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA (

HOWEY, John R 87, distinguished Tampa Bay architect, passed away October 26, 2019. A highly regarded architect with designs that include Tampa City Hall Plaza, Village Presbyterian Church Carrollwood, the former Louis Pappas Riverside Restaurant Tarpon Springs, Williers Residence, Bay Park Place and Bay Villa townhomes. Howey's architectural innovations include the St. Petersburg Bus Shelter design with Carl Abbott, FAIA, which received a patent in 1980. His work extends beyond Florida to Georgia, North Carolina, and international competitions where his firm planned, built or remodeled buildings with a focus on design to complement the environment. Mr. Howey was born in New Haven, CT at Yale University Hospital where his father Joseph taught physics, then raised in Atlanta where his father served as chair of the Georgia Tech Physics Department. Howey became an Eagle Scout and following high school graduation in 1950, attended Wooster College, in Ohio for two years, and then transferred to Georgia Tech where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity and received his Bachelor of Science (1956), and Bachelor of Architecture (1957) degrees. Following graduation, he served honorably with the US Army of Corps of Engineers, then worked for several architectural firms in San Francisco, New Orleans, and Atlanta. In 1963 he settled in the Tampa Bay area to establish his practice and in 1973, his firm became John Howey Associates located in a historic 1898 brick building that he renovated at 101 South Franklin Street. Recognized nationally, John was a Fellow of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), recipient of AIA Florida's Award of Honor for Design Excellence, and recipient of AIA Tampa Bay's Medal for Architectural Excellence. He was a long-term member of the AIA National Committee of Design, served on local and regional AIA committees, and was active in helping to organize annual state design competitions. John was active in his community serving on the initial University of South Florida development committee for its school of architecture; Tampa Museum patron; Exchange Club member; Sertoma Life member; past board member, Downtown Tampa YMCA, and served as a member on several City of Tampa boards. John was also a founding member of the Sarasota Architectural Foundation. John is the author of The Sarasota School of Architecture, 1941-1966 (1997) and co-author of Florida Architecture: A Celebration (2000). He was selected by Images Publishing of Australia for John Howey Associates (Master Architect Series VII) (2006) a book covering his career. Numerous other published works on his architectural designs include the book, A Pocketful Of Houses (2006) featuring his Williers house that is showcased with 30 internationally known homes. John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Maria; sons, Andrew McDermott of Reston, VA, John McDermott (Karen) of Rockwall, TX; daughter, Dorothy Howey Bardin (Matt) of Tampa; grandchildren, Richard and Benjamin McDermott, Natalie and Charles Bardin, James Bishop (Christine) of Orlando. The family are longtime members of St. John's Episcopal Church in South Tampa where Funeral services will be held on 11 November 2019, at 11:30 am with reception immediately following in the Parish Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in honor of John Howey made to the Downtown branch of the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA ( https://www.tampaymca.org/annualcampaign ) or the Sarasota Architectural Foundation ( https://www.sarasotaarchitecturalfoundation.org/donations ) www.blountcurrymacdill.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close