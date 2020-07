HUNSAKER, John USN (Ret.) 84, of Clearwater, FL passed on July 4, 2020. Born in Camp Point, IL, he served in the Na vy for over 31 years. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Charlotte; daughters, Vickie of Clearwater, FL, Kim; and son, Mike (Bonnie); three grandsons, Eric, Derek and Garrett all of Suwanee, GA. A Celebration of Life will be held later. Serenity Funeral Home SerenityFuneralHomeLargo.com