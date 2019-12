Send Flowers Obituary

JOHN BRIAN INSOFT 12/29/67-07/17/2013 John, We ALL Are Remembering You Today On Your Birthday. All of us, your Entire Family, and All your Friends, Miss you so very much! And you are Alive in all of our hearts always, As Love Never Dies! Love you, Mom, Dad, Michael and his Family; Kelly and her Family; Parker's Family and All our Family, Friends and Yours! Read: CORINTHIANS 1:5-8,13 as this to totally describes our son John!

JOHN BRIAN INSOFT 12/29/67-07/17/2013 John, We ALL Are Remembering You Today On Your Birthday. All of us, your Entire Family, and All your Friends, Miss you so very much! And you are Alive in all of our hearts always, As Love Never Dies! Love you, Mom, Dad, Michael and his Family; Kelly and her Family; Parker's Family and All our Family, Friends and Yours! Read: CORINTHIANS 1:5-8,13 as this to totally describes our son John! Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019

