IVERSEN, John Carl 78, passed away December 14, 2019. John was educated at Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana, and Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, where he met his future wife, Ellie. He served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He worked for McGraw-Hill for 25 years. Survivors include his best friend and wife of 49 years, Ellie; son, Michael (Vanessa); daughter, Katie Thiel (Alex); brother, Kurt Gene (Karen); four grandchildren; and three nieces and nephews. Memorial gathering will take place after New Year.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 21, 2019