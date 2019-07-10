|
FONTAYNE, John J.
67, passed away peacefully July 2, 2019 with his wife, Bonnie, at his side. Born in Coral Gables, FL, John grew up in Forest Hills, NY, and lived in Port Richey since 1983. He is a 1970 graduate of St. Andrew's School, RI. A talented musician, chef, and chess player, and longtime friend of Bill W., he loved his family, faith, animals, and the NY Yankees. He grew up in the Church in the Gardens, Forest Hills and, a born again believer in our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, was an active member of Calvary Chapel Worship Center in New Port Richey. He also is survived by his mother, Marilyn; sister, Cynthia; son, Dale Dorsey (Rachel); grandson, Riley. Visitation is 6-8 pm, July 12, Dobie's Funeral Home, 6616 Congress St, New Port Richey. Funeral services and reception begin 2 pm, July 13 at Calvary Chapel Worship Center, 6825 Trouble Creek Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Chapel Worship Center or the Sea Turtle Conservancy, conserveturtles.org.
Dobies FH/Congress
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 10, 2019