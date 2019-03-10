GLENNON, John J.
85, of Seminole, FL died March 6, 2019. John was born on September 24, 1933 in Cambridge, MA. He enjoyed collecting coins. John was a great dad and loving father. He is survived by his wife, Eleanor Glennon; daughters, Joanne Doyle and Kathleen Schafer; son, Stephen Glennon; sisters, Mary and Kay; six grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019