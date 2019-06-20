LORICCO, John J.
of Largo, Florida passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at the age of 58. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Ann; mother, Genevieve; brother, Steven; and children, Jason (Nichol), Nicole (Cody), and Johnathan LoRicco. He was the proud grandfather to Amelia, Brennan, Aiden, and Hailey. John was the proprietor of LoRicco's Appliance and served the Tampa Bay area for the last 34 years. A mass is scheduled for Saturday, June 22 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Seminole, Florida at 11 am followed by a celebration of life at Bay Pines
Lutheran Church.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 20, 2019