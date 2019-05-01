PARRAVANI, John J. Jr.
age 70, of St. Petersburg, FL, passed away on April 20, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born on Dec. 8, 1948 in New Orleans, LA to John J. Parravani Sr. and Mary Grace Lange Parravani. John was raised in Kent, Ohio and joined the US Coast Guard in 1968. He was retired after almost four decades as an employee of the City of St. Petersburg Sanitation Department. His parents preceded him in death. Surviving are sons, Eric David, 48, and Ian James (Tammy), 42, daughter, Carla Parravani (Mark), 39, all of St. Petersburg; three granddaughters, Haley, Taylor, and Anna; and brother Lance (Debbie), 56, of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. John will be honored at Bay Pines National Cemetary on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 9 am.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 1, 2019