94, of St. Petersburg, pas-sed away peacefully June 16, 2019. Born in Buffalo, NY July 20, 1924, he is survived by his wife of 70 years, Alice; children, Sharon Centenne (Greg), Ken (Mary Pat), Kathy Hansen (Steve); granddaughters, Anna Centenne (Dewey), Julia Venable (Joe), Katie Centenne (Wesley); grandsons, Mike Hansen, Brian Hansen (Taylor Clark); great-grandson, Bradley Bloodworth; his siblings include, Tom Troy (Joyce), Bill Troy (Helen); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Ann Jeffers (Bob). Jack was awarded the Purple Heart for valor and injuries in WWII. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Jack's name to . Funeral mass will be at Transfiguration Catholic Church Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10 am with burial and military honors following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Visit the online guestbook at:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 19, 2019
