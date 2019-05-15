John Joseph "Jack" KINEALY III (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO
63141
(314)-514-1111
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ortmann-Stipanovich Funeral Home - CREVE COEUR
12444 Olive Blvd
Creve Coeur, MO 63141
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church
2618 S. Brentwood Blvd
St. Louis, MO
Obituary
KINEALY, John Joseph III "Jack"

passed away, fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Jack was born on March 17, 1945 in St. Louis, Missouri, the beloved son of (late) John J. Kinealy, Jr. and (late) Mary Ann (nee Stock) Kinealy. He is survived by his love and caregiver, Janice Wander; her sons, Nathan (Amanda) Wander, granddaughter, Molly June and baby boy due in July, (late) Alex Wander; beloved sisters and brothers-in-law, Marilynn (late) Jack McGuire, Kathleen (Philip) Chronister, Patricia (Chip) Crawford; loving uncle to (late) John D. McGuire, Matt (Emily) McGuire, Kevin (Christy) McGuire, Megan (Jacob) Seaton, Lauren (Jared) Poeppe, Bret Crawford, Brendan Crawford; loving great-uncle; friend to his former wife, Valerie and father to their foster son, (late) Kevin Goins; proud Godfather, beloved nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

Jack attended St. Louis University in 1964. Highlights of Jack's soccer career include playing on the Pan-American soccer team in 1967, U.S. Olympic soccer team in 1968, professionally with the St. Louis Stars in 1968-69, and induction into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame in 1998.

Following multiple successful entrepreneurial endeavors in sales, marketing, and real estate, Jack retired from AT&T in 2016 after 30 years as a director. He served on the Board of the Children's Movement of Florida, the Corporate Advisory Board for Loyola University of New Orleans, and the Board of the Arthritis Foundation.

Jack's generosity and kindness were endless. His final gift was donating his brain to The Legacy Program at Washington University School of Medicine.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, from 4-7 pm, at the Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, 12444 Olive Blvd., Creve Coeur, MO 63141. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, May 20, 9:30 am at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2618 S. Brentwood Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63144. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jack's memory may be made to Siteman Cancer Center Development Office-Glioblastoma Research, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., CB 1204, St. Louis, MO 63105. We welcome family and friends to sign the online guestbook at

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home, www.osfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 15, 2019
