Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL 34698
(727) 562-2040
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Clearwater Yacht Club
830 Bayway Blvd
Clearwater Beach, FL
View Map
72, of Clearwater passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born in Williamson, West Virginia and came to the area as a young man. He graduated from the University of South Florida and Stetson Law School, and practiced law in the area for many years. John was a veteran having served with the United States Army. He was a pilot and enjoyed boating, golf, riding his motorcycle but he absolutely loved Karaoke. John is survived by his loving wife, Suzy Circle; a sister, Pat (John) Brusk; and son, David and the grandchildren. A Celebration of John's life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17 at the Clearwater Yacht Club, 830 Bayway Blvd., Clearwater Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in his memory to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020
