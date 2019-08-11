KASLIKOWSKI, John "Jack" age 98, of St. Petersburg, passed away July 27, 2019 at Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home in Port Charlotte. He was born December 10, 1920 in Glen Lyon, Pennsylvania and proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. He was a Staff Sergeant and received both the Bronze Star and Purple Heart for his service in World War II. Jack spent most of his over 30-year career employed by the United States Postal Service until his retirement. Jack was an avid sports fan and had even worked security for both the Tampa Bay Rays and Lightning sports teams for around 10 years which he greatly enjoyed. Most of all, Jack loved dedicating his time to his family and friends. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his son, Thomas Kaslikowski (Donna); grandchildren, Jozef (Cherese), Janek, and Andrzej; great-grandchildren, Witt, Finn, and Nizhoni; his brother, Walter; as well as many other loving family members and friends. A Service will be held 10 am, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater, FL. Anderson-McQueen
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019